Austin man pleads guilty to threat and dog abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man pleads guilty to threatening to kill someone and kicking their dog.

Jeremy James Gilbert, 34 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Friday to terroristic threats and animal cruelty.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Gilbert went to a home on Clinton Street in Mapleview on August 30, 2020. Court documents state that Gilbert appeared to be upset over some audio speakers, threatened to “kill” an adult male, and then kicked the victim’s dog as Gilbert left.

Investigators say Gilbert initially denied making any threats and said he was petting the dog when it attacked him but that after Gilbert was arrested and was being taken to a squad car he yelled “I kicked that *expletive* dog.”

Gilbert is scheduled to be sentenced on May 21. Charges of first-degree burglary and fifth-degree assault will likely be dismissed as part of a plea deal.