Austin man pleads guilty to starting a dumpster fire

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of setting a string of dumpster fires is pleading guilty.

Christopher Eric Oleson, 20 of Austin, was arrested in February and charged with second-degree arson and two counts of third-degree arson. The Austin Police Department says between February 1 and February 10, Oleson started dumpster fires at Huffman Flooring, Ankeny’s gas station, and Jim’s MarketPlace Foods.

Court documents state the fires caused around $3,300 in damage.

Oleson has now pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree arson. His sentencing is scheduled for August 5 in Mower County District Court.