Clear
BREAKING NEWS Authorities in southern Minnesota asking for public's help to locate missing Mower Co. man Full Story

Austin man pleads guilty to stabbing a woman

Ernesto Albarran
Ernesto Albarran

Police say they found him standing over the bloody victim.

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 1:19 PM
Updated: Sep 9, 2019 1:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing a woman several times is pleading guilty.

Ernesto Albarran, 49 of Austin, was charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st degree assault after Austin police say he stabbed a woman in the chest, neck, and right arm on March 11. Officers say they found the woman covered in blood with Albarran, also known as Javier Gonzalez Caraballo, leaning over her.

Court documents say Albarran had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree assault and his sentencing is set for September 30.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 62°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Search for a Mower County missing man

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather possible Monday

Image

Kids competing in the rodeo

Image

Lime Creek Nature Center hosts Fall Festival

Image

'Walk for the Animals' raises money for local humane society

Image

Celebrating women's right to vote in Minnesota

Image

Iowa Independent Film Festival

Image

Weather forecast 2 9/7

Image

Rural technology forum in Mason City

Community Events