Austin man pleads guilty to stabbing a woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing a woman several times is pleading guilty.

Ernesto Albarran, 49 of Austin, was charged with 1st and 2nd degree attempted murder and 1st degree assault after Austin police say he stabbed a woman in the chest, neck, and right arm on March 11. Officers say they found the woman covered in blood with Albarran, also known as Javier Gonzalez Caraballo, leaning over her.

Court documents say Albarran had a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit when he was arrested.

He pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree assault and his sentencing is set for September 30.