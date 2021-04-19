Austin man pleads guilty to sex crime with teen victim

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of sexually assaulting a teen is pleading guilty.

Kristopher Lin Cook, 21 of Austin, pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to court documents, Cook was accused of having sex with a 15-year-old victim multiple times. Authorities say at least one of the instances was when the victim was heavily intoxicated and that Cook at another time had choked his victim into submission.

Cook was arrested in September 2020 and initially charged with seven felony counts of criminal sexual conduct.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 17 in Mower County District Court.