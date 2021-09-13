Austin man pleads guilty to sex abuse again

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to sex abuse again.

Colin Charles Belden, 23 of Austin, was arrested in April 2020 and charged with four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Authorities say the victim was under 13 years old.

Belden pleaded guilty Monday to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2022.

Authorities say Belden was sentenced to 15 years of supervised probation in December 2019 after pleading guilty to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct.