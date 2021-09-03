Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth to confidential informant

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of selling meth to a confidential informant three times is pleading guilty.

David Maphanh, 38 of Austin, was arrested in February and charged with first-degree sale of drugs. Law enforcement says Maphanh met with a confidential informant on January 28, February 4, and February 7 in 2020 and sold the informant a total of 24.581 grams of methamphetamine.

Court records show Maphanh was sentenced to prison for a previous drug conviction in Mower County in 2008.

He pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree sale of drugs. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.