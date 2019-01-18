Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth

Michael Fadden Michael Fadden

Sold to a police informant in May 2018.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 2:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to providing meth to a confidential police informant.

Michael Scott Fadden, 33 of Austin, was arrested in November 2018 and charged with 3rd degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 12.714 grams of methamphetamine to the informant on May 30, 2018, after meeting the informant in Austin and driving them both to Albert Lea.

Fadden’s trial was scheduled to begin on January 28 but his sentencing is now set for May 17.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
13° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -4°
Albert Lea
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 3°
Austin
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 3°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
14° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: -2°
Rochester
Overcast
11° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: -3°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A unique lesson in learning at Central Springs

Image

Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Image

Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Image

Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Community Events