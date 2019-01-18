Austin man pleads guilty to selling meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to providing meth to a confidential police informant.
Michael Scott Fadden, 33 of Austin, was arrested in November 2018 and charged with 3rd degree sale of drugs. He was accused of selling 12.714 grams of methamphetamine to the informant on May 30, 2018, after meeting the informant in Austin and driving them both to Albert Lea.
Fadden’s trial was scheduled to begin on January 28 but his sentencing is now set for May 17.
