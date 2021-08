AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man pleads guilty to dealing heroin.

Michael Thomas Barren, 24 of Austin, was arrested in June and charged with two counts of second-degree sale of drugs. Investigators say Barren sold heroin to a confidential reliable informant on March 10 and April 6. The sales involved a total of 4.04 grams of heroin.

Barren has pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is scheduled for November 18.