Austin man pleads guilty to rural burglary

Troy Meyer Troy Meyer

Accused of stealing thousands of dollars in items from farm site.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 8:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stealing over $7,000 worth of items from a farm site in Mower County is pleading guilty.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 25000 block of 630th Avenue in Dexter Township on December 15, 2018. The owner of the property said he had seen a red pickup truck leaving the site with various pieces of equipment and items belonging to him in the back of the truck. The farm owner told deputies he followed the truck until he could get a photo of it with his cell phone.

The farm site owner provided authorities with a list of 18 items worth a combined $7,421 that were missing from his property.

An alert was put out for the truck and an officer remembered a traffic stop where Troy Alan Meyer, 52 of Austin, had been driving it. The officer says he went to Meyer’s home and saw the truck parked there with several items in the back. The truck was then seized by law enforcement.

Meyer was arrested on December 19, 2018, and court documents state he denied stealing anything from the farm site. He pleaded guilty Thursday to 3rd degree burglary and 5th degree drug possession and is due to be sentenced on May 16.

