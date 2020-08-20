Austin man pleads guilty to one of two vehicle thefts

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second guilty plea is entered by a Mower County man charged with three separate crimes.

Jeremy Ashley Winkel, 39 of Austin, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft of a motor vehicle. Authorities say he stole a roofing truck and a Shriner van in August 2019. A second count of theft of a motor vehicle will likely be dismissed when Winkel is sentenced on October 22.

Winkel already pleaded guilty to 5th degree assault for a July 2019 incident where police say he got into a fight with another man, tried to hit him with a wire trellis, then threatened to burn down an Austin apartment house. That sentencing is set for October 15.