Austin man pleads guilty to murdering teen, stabbing woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in the killing of a 15-year-old and the stabbing of his mother.

Jaime Arquimides Vaca, 28 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday to second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

The Austin Police Department says Vaca attacked a woman in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue NW on December 15, 2020. Officers say Vaca stabbed the woman and her teenage son, Julio Rodriguez, 15, as the teen tried to protect her.

Court documents state Rodriguez was Vaca’s stepson.

Both Rodriguez and his mother were flown to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment, where Rodriguez died as his mother underwent surgery to save her life. When Vaca was arrested, Austin police say he had a knife in his hand.

His sentencing is now scheduled for January 13, 2022.