Austin man pleads guilty to murdering his mother

Russell Spoors

Killed her just six days after being sentenced for a separate attack.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 3:20 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man is pleading guilty to killing his mother just a half-hour after they were visited by police.

Russell Allen Spoors, 35 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to 3rd degree murder-perpetrating an eminently dangerous act and evincing a depraved mind. His sentencing is set for June 27.

Spoors was arrested on February 22, 2018. His mother, Susan Spoors, called Austin police and said she was afraid her son might harm her. Police went to her home and arranged a place for her to stay away from her son.

However, officers say Susan Spoors decided to stay at her home and a half-hour after she contacted police, they were called back to her home and found Susan Spoors bleeding from a stab wound to the stomach. Russell Spoors was there and police say after initially denying it, he later admitted stabbing his mother.

Susan Spoors died at Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin. Court documents state she had been stabbed three times.

Susan Spoors was killed just six days after Russell Spoors was sentenced to two years of probation. He had been convicted of attacking a member of an Austin ambulance crew sent to his home in July 2017.

