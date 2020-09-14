Austin man pleads guilty to multiple charges of mail theft

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with 21 counts of mail theft is taking a plea deal.

Andrew Spence Brody, 36 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Monday to four felony counts of mail theft and one count of misdemeanor child neglect.

Austin police say they got a report of a stolen package on July 16. A home security system captured video of a male suspect and his vehicle. Police located the vehicle on July 17 and found it was registered to Brody, who matched the suspect on video. Police say a search of the vehicle and Brody’s home found multiple pieces of mail that did not belong to him.

In addition, officers say Brody’s home was full of clutter, garbage, and rotten food and he was charged with child neglect for having his 12-year-daughter live in such conditions.

Brody’s sentencing is set for November 12.