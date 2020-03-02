Austin man pleads guilty to knife-threat at work

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening his supervisor with a knife is pleading guilty.

Abajado Alamo Ojulu, 28 of Austin, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats. According to court documents, Ojulu was working at Quality Pork Products when he had a confrontation where Ojulu wound up pointing a black de-boning knife at supervisor and saying “I can *expletive* kill you.”

The supervisor told police the knife got to within one inch of his chest before Ojulu put it on the desk and left the office. Investigators say Ojulu told them he was upset with the supervisor getting in his “personal space” and “I was just handing in my stuff and he just had that dumb smirk look on his face, and I am just like, I might as well get one last laugh out of this if I’m *expletive* leaving.”

Ojulu pleaded guilty Monday to terroristic threats. His sentencing is set for May 28.