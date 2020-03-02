Clear
BREAKING NEWS Klobuchar to drop out, endorse Biden on eve of Super Tuesday Full Story

Austin man pleads guilty to knife-threat at work

Abajado Ojulu
Abajado Ojulu

Arrested after supervisor told police blade got an inch away from his chest.

Posted: Mar 2, 2020 1:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening his supervisor with a knife is pleading guilty.

Abajado Alamo Ojulu, 28 of Austin, was arrested in November 2019 and charged with 2nd degree assault and terroristic threats. According to court documents, Ojulu was working at Quality Pork Products when he had a confrontation where Ojulu wound up pointing a black de-boning knife at supervisor and saying “I can *expletive* kill you.”

The supervisor told police the knife got to within one inch of his chest before Ojulu put it on the desk and left the office. Investigators say Ojulu told them he was upset with the supervisor getting in his “personal space” and “I was just handing in my stuff and he just had that dumb smirk look on his face, and I am just like, I might as well get one last laugh out of this if I’m *expletive* leaving.”

Ojulu pleaded guilty Monday to terroristic threats. His sentencing is set for May 28.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 22°
Austin
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 20°
March comes in like a lamb - and well above average
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Happy Meteorological Spring!

Image

Sean Weather 3/1

Image

Kasson hosts welcoming party for state wrestlers

Image

RFD reminds public on ice safety

Image

Buttigieg supporters react to campaign announcement

Image

Sean weather 2 2/29

Image

Saturday hoops highlights

Image

Minnesota state wrestling finals

Community Events