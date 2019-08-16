Clear
Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat

Daniel Engelman Daniel Engelman

Found competent to stand trial in February.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 1:41 PM
Updated: Aug 16, 2019 1:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – After being found competent to stand trial, a Mower County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats.

Daniel Brian Engelman, 42 of Austin, is accused of threatening two people with a knife on March 16, 2018, and trying to break into a bedroom his victims had gone in to hide. Police say they found a knife stuck in the bedroom door.

Engelman initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, two counts of domestic assault, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. After he entered those pleas, a judge ordered Engelman be evaluated for mental deficiency or illness.

He was found competent in February and changed his plea Friday. Engelman is due to be sentenced on October 3.

