Austin man pleads guilty to knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – After being found competent to stand trial, a Mower County man pleads guilty to terroristic threats.

Daniel Brian Engelman, 42 of Austin, is accused of threatening two people with a knife on March 16, 2018, and trying to break into a bedroom his victims had gone in to hide. Police say they found a knife stuck in the bedroom door.

Engelman initially pleaded not guilty to two counts of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, terroristic threats, two counts of domestic assault, and possession of a small amount of marijuana. After he entered those pleas, a judge ordered Engelman be evaluated for mental deficiency or illness.

He was found competent in February and changed his plea Friday. Engelman is due to be sentenced on October 3.