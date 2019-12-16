Austin man pleads guilty to inappropriate touching

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of inappropriately touching a child is changing his plea.

Manuel Hernandez Ortiz, 27 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday morning to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in October after the underage victim told Austin police that Ortiz came into the victim’s bedroom and touched the victim’s private parts over clothing.

Ortiz initially pleaded not guilty but changed that plea on Monday. His sentencing is set for March 19, 2020.