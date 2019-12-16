Clear

Austin man pleads guilty to inappropriate touching

Sentencing set for March 2020.

Posted: Dec 16, 2019 12:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of inappropriately touching a child is changing his plea.

Manuel Hernandez Ortiz, 27 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Monday morning to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested in October after the underage victim told Austin police that Ortiz came into the victim’s bedroom and touched the victim’s private parts over clothing.

Ortiz initially pleaded not guilty but changed that plea on Monday. His sentencing is set for March 19, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 13°
A drier and warmer week is headed our way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Saving money on a tight budget

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Updates at Lime Creek Nature Center

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a dry week with warming temps

Image

Lego tournament in Rochester

Image

Renovations at Lime Creek Nature Center

Image

First public skate at new multipurpose arena

Image

Christmas tree shopping

Image

Train derailment in Manly

Image

No Longer Homeless for the Holidays

Community Events