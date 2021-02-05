Austin man pleads guilty to illegal drug and gun possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – A third guilty plea is entered in a Mower County drug bust.

Law enforcement searched two apartments in the 900 block of 14th Avenue NE in Austin on January 27, 2020. Investigators say they found over 22 grams of methamphetamine, a .32 caliber pistol, and three rounds of 12 gauge shotgun ammunition.

Roseann Marie Mead, 37 of Elkton, and Ernesto Angel Salinas, 38 of Austin, previously pleaded guilty to 5th degree drug possession. Mead was given two years of supervised probation and Salinas was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

Andrew Vernon Arett, 44 of Austin, pleaded guilty Friday to 2nd degree meth possession and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm. Court documents state he has prior felony drug convictions in Mower, Freeborn, and Ramsey counties. Arett’s sentencing is now scheduled for April 15.