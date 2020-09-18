Austin man pleads guilty to heroin possession

AUSTIN, Minn. – One person has pleaded guilty and another remains set for trial in a Mower County drug bust.

Darron Dylan Miller, 36 of Austin, entered guilty pleas Friday to 2nd degree heroin possession and 5th degree drug possession. His sentencing is scheduled for December 17.

Angela Marie Edge, 36 of Austin, is set to stand trial beginning November 2 after pleading not guilty to 1st degree heroin possession, 5th degree drug possession, and driving after revocation.

Miller and Edge were arrested on November 29, 2019, after a traffic stop on 4th Street NW in Austin. The arresting officer said Edge, the driver, appeared very nervous and Miller, a passenger, was “obviously under the influence of drugs.” After a K9 officer indicated narcotics were in Edge’s vehicle, authorities say a search found 37.5 grams of heroin, $3,990 in cash, scales, and ledger books. Officers say Miller also had methamphetamine and crack cocaine in his possession.