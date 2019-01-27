Clear
Austin man pleads guilty to forgery and drug possession in Cerro Gordo Co.

Arrested in November 2018.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An Austin man changes his plea on North Iowa check forgery.

Taylor Gordon Maricle, 23, was arrested in November 2018 after a shoplifting complaint at the Mason City Shopko. Police say Maricle was found with methamphetamine, a Viagra pill, and someone else’s checkbook. Court documents say Maricle was accused of forging several checks over a two-week period.

He is now pleading guilty to forgery of a check and possession of meth-1st offense. Maricle has been sentenced to 55 days in jail, with credit for time served, and three years of supervised probation. He must also pay a $315 fine.

