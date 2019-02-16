Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty in two separate drug cases.
Chanh Daeng Inboua, 41 of Austin, is accused of providing 15 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential police informant in November 2017. He was also arrested along with Karla Gilbertson in a March 2018 drug search Austin police say found about 68 grams of meth, two .22 caliber rifles, four surveillance cameras, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of check forgery.
Karla Gilbertson
Inboua has now pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is set for April 18.
Gilbertson previously pleaded guilty to 3rd degree sale of drugs. She is due to be sentenced on March 14.
