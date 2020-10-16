Austin man pleads guilty to dealing heroin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling drugs to confidential police informant.

Dominque Lamar Knox, 38 of Austin, was arrested in July 2019 and charged with two counts of 2nd degree sale of drugs. Investigators say on June 11 and June 12 in 2019, Knox met the informant and sold him heroin. Court documents say a total of 1.47 grams of heroin was exchanged.

Knox entered a guilty plea Friday to a reduced charge of 3rd degree sale of drugs. His sentencing is scheduled for January 14, 2021.