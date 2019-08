Austin man pleads guilty to child sex crime

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a Mower County child sex case.

Colin Charles Belden, 20 of Austin, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged in February with five felonies related to alleged sexual conduct with a 13-year-old victim. Authorities say it involved sex acts, drug use, and a series of text messages referring to sex acts.

Belden’s sentencing is set for December 20.