Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse years after it happened

Paul Cole
Paul Cole

Charged in 2018 for crimes in 2012.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 4:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child in 2012.

Paul Daniel Cole, 26 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13. Authorities say the abuse happened when the child was around five or six years old and Cole was 19 or 20.

1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct charges were filed against Cole in December 2018 after the mother of the victim contacted authorities.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2020.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 7°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 6°
Rochester
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -3°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

SLAM Hubs at High School

Image

US House Debates Impeachment

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Lunch Debt

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Staying safe at Rochester's Warming center

Image

Tracking Thursday's cold weather

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 12/17

Image

High school hoops highlights from Tuesday

Image

Bernie Sanders criticizes Mayo

Community Events