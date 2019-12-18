Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse years after it happened

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child in 2012.

Paul Daniel Cole, 26 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 13. Authorities say the abuse happened when the child was around five or six years old and Cole was 19 or 20.

1st and 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct charges were filed against Cole in December 2018 after the mother of the victim contacted authorities.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 2, 2020.