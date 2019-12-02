Austin man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct.
Alejandro Jimenez Gonzalez, 36 of Austin, was arrested in May and accused of sexually abusing a young child. Police say the 13-year-old victim told them the abuse started at 10 years old, continued until 11, and then resumed in March.
Court documents state Gonzalez initially denied any abuse but entered a guilty plea Monday.
He is due to be sentenced on March 5, 2020.
