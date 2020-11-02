Austin man pleads guilty to butcher knife threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of threatening to kill a woman is taking a plea deal.

Kenneth Eugene Stoltz Jr., 57 of Austin, pleaded guilty Monday to one felony charge of terroristic threats. A charge of obstructing the legal process was dismissed and his sentencing was set for February 4, 2021.

Austin police say a woman reported Stoltz threatening her life on September 4, 2019. Court documents state the woman said Stoltz was holding a large knife in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW.

Officers say when they tried to arrest Stoltz, he refused to be handcuffed and how to be hit with a taser. Stoltz reportedly told police his victim was stalking Stoltz’ daughter and he had gotten a butcher knife to scare “them” away.