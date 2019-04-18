Clear
Austin man pleads guilty to bloody burglary

Charged with stealing his neighbor's safe.

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:24 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower county man is pleading guilty to stealing a neighbor’s safe.

Devon Donial Dorsey, 22 of Austin, was charged with 1st degree burglary and theft in February. Austin police were called to the 2100 block of 1st Avenue NE on February 16 by an elderly female who said she woke up to find her safe taken. Officers found a broken window with blood leading into the home where the safe was, and a trail of blood and drag marks leading to a garage across the street.

Officers say they went to the house across the street and saw Dorsey with dried blood on his shoes and hands. Police say a search also found the safe inside the garage.

Dorsey entered a guilty plea Thursday to 1st degree burglary. His sentencing is set for June 21.

