Austin man pleads guilty to attacking a pregnant woman

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with seven felonies in a violent attack is taking a plea deal.

Alberto Gonzalez Garcia, 33 of Austin, was arrested in August 2020 for allegedly assaulting his estranged wife. Court documents state Garcia damaged his estranged wife’s vehicle, broke into her garage, and entered her home through a window. Investigators say Garcia punched his pregnant victim in the stomach, tried to strangle her, then pulled out a black knife and threatened to cut off her face.

Garcia was charged with three counts of 1st degree burglary, 2nd degree assault, two counts of domestic assault, and terroristic threats. He pleaded guilty Friday to one count of domestic assault by strangulation. Garcia’s sentencing is scheduled for June 24.