Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting roommates

Logan Branstad Logan Branstad

Police say confrontation happened in October 2018.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2019 11:36 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to a violent confrontation with his former roommates.

Logan Robert Branstad, 20 of Austin, was arrested in October 2018 and charged with two counts of 1st degree burglary and two counts of 5th degree assault. Austin police say that two days after moving out of a home in the 700 block of 11th Avenue SW, Branstad returned, broke down the west door with his shoulder, and repeatedly punched another man who tried to hide in the bathroom.

Branstad is also accused of punching a woman in the shoulder and pushing another woman during the incident.

According to court documents, Branstad initially denied any wrongdoing but is now pleading guilty to two counts of 5th degree assault. His sentencing is set for April 11.

