Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting a baby

Nathaniel Ambrose
Nathaniel Ambrose

Victim was eight-weeks-old at time of his injuries.

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 7:14 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of physically abusing a baby is pleading guilty.

Nathaniel Ambrose, 23 of Austin, was arrested in August 2018 after the Olmsted County Medical Center notified Lyle police about an eight-week-old boy brought in with several injuries, including a possible brain bleed.

Officers say the child’s mother said the injuries appeared after he was cared for by Ambrose.

Ambrose has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020.

