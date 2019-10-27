Austin man pleads guilty to assaulting a baby

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man accused of physically abusing a baby is pleading guilty.

Nathaniel Ambrose, 23 of Austin, was arrested in August 2018 after the Olmsted County Medical Center notified Lyle police about an eight-week-old boy brought in with several injuries, including a possible brain bleed.

Officers say the child’s mother said the injuries appeared after he was cared for by Ambrose.

Ambrose has entered a guilty plea to 1st degree assault. His sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2020.