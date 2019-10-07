Clear

Austin man pleads guilty to assault in child custody dispute

Accused of pulling a gun.

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of waving a gun around over a child custody issue is pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault.

Me’darian Ledale Mcgruder, 25 of Austin, entered that plea Monday. His sentencing is scheduled for January 9, 2020.

The Austin police department says Mcgruder went to a home in the 300 block of 12th Avenue SW on August 2 and demanded his two-year-old daughter. After he was given the child, authorities say there was an argument where Mcgruder pulled a black pistol with an extended magazine from his pants and waved it in the air, then hit the back door with the gun before leaving with the child.

Officers arrested Mcgruder at a home in the 1000 block of 7th Street SE and said they observed a cobweb stuck in his hair. A search of the home later found a .40 caliber pistol in a corner of the home’s basement, near some disturbed cobwebs.

