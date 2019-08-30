Austin man pleads guilty to assault and drug charges

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 5th degree drug possession.

Angel Manuel Delgado, 33 of Austin, was arrested on September 28, 2018, after Austin police responded to two 911 calls from the same address in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue NW. Officers say Delgado opened the door and woman standing behind him said Delgado threatened her and had guns upstairs.

According to court documents, the woman told police Delgado had been staying with her for about six weeks and after an argument earlier that night, Delgado had threatened the woman and an adult male friend of hers. The woman says Delgado had shot at her with an Airsoft pistol and pointed a 9 mm rifle at her.

The woman also told police Delgado had been acting erratic and paranoid and had been pointing the rifle out the window at vehicles driving by.

Police say a search of Delgado’s bedroom found two Airsoft pistols, the 9 mm rifle, eight clonazepam pills, and a bong for smoking methamphetamine.

Delgado entered his guilty plea Friday and is due to be sentenced on November 7.