Austin man pleads guilty to asking child for sex

AUSTIN, Minn. - A man caught in a sting operation is pleading guilty to soliciting a child for sex.

Shadow Hawk Mallan, 24 of Austin, was arrested on June 4 and charged with soliciting a child or a person believed to be a child for sexual conduct and engaging in electronic communication about sexual conduct with a child or a person believed to be a child. He entered a guilty plea Friday to the solicitation charge.

The Austin Police Department says it learned in May that Mallan was “dating” a 14-year-old girl and had online communication with a 12-year-old girl. A detective created an online identity as a 12-year-old girl and began online chats with Mallan.

Court records state that Mallan sent the detective’s online persona multiple messages, indicating he was “looking for a relationship,” asking if he could take naked pictures of her, and finally asking to meet her for sex. A rendezvous was arranged at Bandshell Park, where Mallan was arrested. Police say during their interrogation of Mallan he admitted to being “addicted” to child pornography.