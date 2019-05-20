Clear

Austin man pleads guilty to armed robbery

Police say BB gun was used to rob convenience store.

Posted: May. 20, 2019
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to an armed robbery.

The Austin Police Department says Jeremy Simon Garcia, 21 of Austin, and another individual entered the Ankeny’s Mini Mart on Oakland Place SE the night of November 11, 2018, displayed a pistol and stole over $2,000 from the registers and two bank bags behind the counter.

Austin police say they interviewed one of the suspects in the robbery on November 13, 2018, and court documents state the suspect agreed to name the other robber if the deal was “good enough.” Police then arrested Garcia on November 26, 2018 and say they found a black BB gun in his bedroom. Officers say Garcia initially denied any involvement but then blamed the other suspect for planning the robbery.

Garcia entered a guilty plea Monday to 1st degree aggravated robbery and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

