Austin man pleads guilty to Rochester drug crimes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man charged with five drug felonies in Olmsted County is taking a plea deal.

James Trayon Jucaree Walker, 23 of Austin, was arrested twice in June 2020. Rochester police say he was caught on June 12, 2020, with a pound of heroin and $1,660 in cash. Walker was then arrested on June 22, 2020, after Rochester police say they found 16.75 grams of heroin, 213 grams of marijuana, 25 packages of THC, and $4,000 in cash.

Walker was charged with first- and fifth-degree sale of drugs, second-degree drug possession, and two counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to second-degree drug possession and one count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

A sentencing hearing is now set for October 25.