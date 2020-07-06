Austin man pleads guilty to Lime Springs bank robbery

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – An Austin man is pleading guilty to robbing a bank in Howard County.

Luis Angel Vega, 27, has entered guilty pleas to federal charges of bank robbery and using a firearm during a violent crime.

Authorities say Vega pointed a .45 caliber pistol at a teller in the Lime Springs branch of CUSB bank on September 3, 2019. Law enforcement says he drove off with money in a duffel bag and was arrested later the same day in Austin.

State charges against Vega were dismissed to allow for his prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. No sentencing date has been set.