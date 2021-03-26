Austin man pleads guilty over 217 grams of marijuana

AUSTIN, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered in a search that turned up drugs, a gun, and surveillance cameras.

Daniel Patrick Embrickson, 36 of Austin, was arrested in January 2020 after a search of his home in the 900 block of 14th Avenue NE. Law enforcement says it found 217.30 grams of marijuana, 10.3 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, a .22 caliber rifle, and several surveillance cameras inside and outside the home.

Embrickson was initially charged with two counts of fifth-degree drug possession, drug user in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s pleaded guilty to one count of fifth-degree drug possession and to being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 27 in Mower County District Court.