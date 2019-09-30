Austin man pleads guilty over 200 grams of meth

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine is pleading guilty.

Erik Scott Ulland, 31 of Austin, was charged with 1st degree drug possession, possession of marijuana in a vehicle, and driving after revocation after he was pulled over on August 21. Police say they were notified a silver 1999 Honda Civic that might have drugs inside was heading to Austin. Officers say the Honda was seen driving at an unsafe speed, passing other vehicles in an unsafe manner, and almost causing a head-on collision.

The car was eventually stopped in the area of 14th Street NW and Interstate 90 and was being driven by Ulland. A police canine indicated drugs in the vehicle and 211 grams of meth was found in the trunk. Police say 4.14 grams of marijuana were found on Ulland. Police say Ulland told them he had picked up the drugs from someone and someone else was supposed to pick them up from him.

Ulland pleaded guilty Monday to 1st degree drug possession. A sentencing hearing is now scheduled for December 12. Ulland remains in the Mower County Jail on $100,000 bond.