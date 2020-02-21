Clear

Austin man pleads guilty in his 24th criminal case

Darnell Jones
Darnell Jones

Arrested after gunfire reported in September 2019.

Posted: Feb 21, 2020 1:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man with a long criminal history is pleading guilty to illegal weapons possession.

Darnell Jones, 29 of Austin, was arrested after Austin police investigated a report of gunfire in the 300 block of 11th Street NW on September 7, 2019. Officers say they found Jones standing in a yard with a gun hanging out of his pocket. Police Jones would not obey commands, left the area, and had to be shot with a taser before being arrested.

Court documents state a gun found in a flowerpot was traced to a nearby home where a vehicle had been shot at. No injuries were reported in this incident.

Jones has pleaded guilty to violent felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing is scheduled for March 27.

Court records show Jones has been convicted in 23 criminal cases in Olmsted, Mower, Steele, Dakota, and Hennepin counties dating back to 2009.

