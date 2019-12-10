Clear

Austin man pleads guilty in deadly overdose

Robert Matras
Robert Matras

Admits he supplied the meth that killed a man in Steele County.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OWATONNA, Minn. – An Austin man is pleading guilty to supplying the drugs in a fatal overdose.

Robert James Matras, 47, was arrested in July after the body of Jesse Robert Frohwein was found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Owatonna. Investigators say Matras supplied the highly concentrated methamphetamine that caused Frohwein’s death.

Court documents state that Matras said the meth he gave Frohwein was just “laying around” and he couldn’t tell where it come from since he gets meth from a lot of different sources.

Matras’ trial for 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter was scheduled to start Tuesday but Matras entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter charge. His sentencing is set for February 28, 2020, in Steele County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -9°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 6° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -9°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -6°
Feels Like: -13°
Coldest air of the season has arrived
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clear Lake set to form alternative school on campus

Image

Authorities rescue man from Winnebago River

Image

Man taken to ambulance after being rescued

Image

Salvation Army opens it's doors for Rochester's homeless

Image

Snow storm causes several crashes in Minnesota

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Iowa DOT talks how 511 gets updated

Image

Ping Pong Prodigy

Image

Elton Hills Drive safety session

Image

Williams shines as Dover-Eyota defeats Byron

Community Events