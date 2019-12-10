Austin man pleads guilty in deadly overdose

OWATONNA, Minn. – An Austin man is pleading guilty to supplying the drugs in a fatal overdose.

Robert James Matras, 47, was arrested in July after the body of Jesse Robert Frohwein was found in a car in a convenience store parking lot in Owatonna. Investigators say Matras supplied the highly concentrated methamphetamine that caused Frohwein’s death.

Court documents state that Matras said the meth he gave Frohwein was just “laying around” and he couldn’t tell where it come from since he gets meth from a lot of different sources.

Matras’ trial for 3rd degree murder and 2nd degree manslaughter was scheduled to start Tuesday but Matras entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter charge. His sentencing is set for February 28, 2020, in Steele County District Court.