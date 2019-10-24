Clear

Austin man pleads guilty in Albert Lea rape case

Dallas Britt
Investigators say woman was sexually assaulted in January.

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mower County man has changed his plea in a Freeborn County rape case.

Dallas Clinton Britt, 34 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to one count of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct. He was charged with five felonies, including kidnapping and 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, in March.

Law enforcement said Britt repeatedly sexually assaulted a woman at an Albert Lea hotel on January 29.

His trial had been set to begin on November 5 but now Britt is set to be sentenced on January 10, 2020.

Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
