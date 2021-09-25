Austin man pleads guilty for March crime spree

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of series of crimes in March has pleaded guilty to most of them.

Tramale Traymond Pitchford, 20 of Austin, was charged with first-degree burglary, tampering with a motor vehicle, financial transaction card fraud, and fleeing a peace officer.

The Austin Police Department says Pitchford and another person burglarized a home in the 800 block of 5th Avenue NE on March 15, stealing a Bluetooth speaker, some vehicle titles and keys, about $30 in loose change, and a small bottle of laundry soap. Pitchford was then charged with tampering with a motor vehicle on March 27, stealing credit cards on March 30 and using them to buy lottery tickets, food, and cigarettes, and trying to escape arrest on March 31.

Pitchford has pleaded guilty to fourth-degree burglary, financial transaction card fraud, and fleeing a peace officer. The motor vehicle tampering charge has been dismissed.

Pitchford is scheduled to be sentenced for the burglary on December 16. He’s already been sentenced to 11 days in jail for the stolen credit cards and time served for fleeing a peace officer.