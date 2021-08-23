Austin man no longer charged with child sex abuse

AUSTIN, Minn. – Child sex abuse charges against a Mower County man have been dropped.

Saw Gay Say, 48 of Austin, was arrested in March 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. Austin police say the minor victim reported the abuse after getting a “Good Touch, Bad Touch” lesson at school.

Say pleaded not guilty and the Mower County Attorney’s Office has now dismissed all charges against him. Prosecutors say the alleged victim is unwilling to testify and they cannot prove Say guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.