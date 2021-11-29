Austin man killed in Ethiopia mourned by community: 'He was like a role model. He always looked out for everyone'

AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin community is mourning the unexpected death of a community leader and activist. Chol Okey Opiew died in Ethiopia on Wednesday. His son tells KIMT that Okey Opiew was visiting his sick father for a few months when he was killed by someone he was walking with.

"He was a good person. I know that a lot of other people already know that but he really was. He was a good father too. It's unfortunate that he was taken away from us and now my younger siblings can't witness the kind of person he was," says Ochain Okey, one of Okey Opiew's eldest children.

South Sudanese-born Chol Okey Opiew immigrated from Ethiopia to the United States at 20 years old. In 2004, his family moved to Austin. In 2017, he completed a bachelor's degree in political science from Winona State University.

"He was like a role model. He always looked out for everyone. Even if he was having a bad day, he'd have a smile on his face. He was a really hard worker," says Ochain. Okey Opiew was regarded as a leader and friend in the Austin community. He was involved in more community organizations than his son can name. He was a part of the Sudan People Liberation Movement, the Amnesty International organization at Riverland Community College, and the African Asian Refugee Services Agency just to name a few. Okey Opiew worked multiple jobs to support his family and interpreted for families at the local schools. Ochain describes his father as "just an awesome person."

Ochain tells KIMT he and his five siblings are united together and are being well taken care of by the Austin community. Their home is a revolving door of people coming by with a prayer or a meal.

"We're just surrounded by a lot of love. I think that kind of keeps my mind off things a little bit by being surrounded by people I grew up with, being surrounded by aunts and uncles, cousins. It's always good to be surrounded by loved ones especially during times like this," he explains.

Okey Opiew was buried in Ethiopia. There will be a memorial service on Dec. 11 at noon at Faith Evangelical Church in Austin. The family has a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses and household needs. If you'd like to support the family, click here. Ochain would also appreciate if people took the time to read about, learn about, and remember his father.

According to Okey Opiew's son, the local Ethiopian government has a suspect in custody and is investigating.