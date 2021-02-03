Austin man makes history as city councilman

AUSTIN, Minn- February is Black History Month.One Austin man is recognizing this important month in a special way.

On January 4th Oballa Oballa made history when he was sworn in as the first black councilman for the City of Austin. The 28-year-old came to America as a refugee from Ethiopia in 2013. He became a naturalized u-s citizen last year, Oballa was eager to serve his new city with the idea of bettering the community and showing that rural communities can be inclusive.

He hopes his story and journey can inspire others.

"We are building diversity in Austin,” said Oballa. “The multi-culture that we are showing other cities that is not only in the twin city, diversity is not only in a big city like New York or Washington D.C. In Austin, everyone is welcoming and we are sending a message that anywhere you go should be welcoming like we are going in Austin right now.