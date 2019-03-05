Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man suffered non-life threatening injuring after a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate-90.

Zinsou Assogba, 48, was driving a 2004 Kia Sorrento when he lost control on icy roads and the vehicle rolled onto its side.

The accident happened at milepost 164 east of Albert Lea. at 8:15 a.m.

Assogba was taken to MCHS Albert Lea.