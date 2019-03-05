Clear
Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2019 10:05 AM
Updated: Mar. 5, 2019 10:06 AM

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man suffered non-life threatening injuring after a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate-90.
Zinsou Assogba, 48, was driving a 2004 Kia Sorrento when he lost control on icy roads and the vehicle rolled onto its side.
The accident happened at milepost 164 east of Albert Lea. at 8:15 a.m.
Assogba was taken to MCHS Albert Lea.

