FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man suffered non-life threatening injuring after a rollover crash Tuesday on Interstate-90.
Zinsou Assogba, 48, was driving a 2004 Kia Sorrento when he lost control on icy roads and the vehicle rolled onto its side.
The accident happened at milepost 164 east of Albert Lea. at 8:15 a.m.
Assogba was taken to MCHS Albert Lea.
Related Content
- Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.
- Rollover on I-90 in Austin
- Crash on I-90 in Freeborn County
- 5 injured, including 4 kids, in southern Minnesota rollover crash on I-90
- One injured in Freeborn County crash
- Woman injured in Freeborn County crash
- Freeborn County crash injures one person
- One injured in Austin crash
- Pickup truck rollover in Freeborn County
- One vehicle rollover near western Freeborn County
Scroll for more content...