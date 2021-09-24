Austin man injured in Freeborn County collision

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Freeborn County sends a Mower County man to the hospital.

It happened around 7 pm on Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says Travis Lyle Wayne, 31 of Austin, and Todd Edwin Nelson, 57 of Austin, were both driving west when they collided around mile marker 170.

Nelson suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin for treatment. The State Patrol says Wayne was not hurt.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.