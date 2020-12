ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle Friday night is now in stable condition.

Police said Monday that the victim, Derek Langendorfer, 31, of Austin, is still receiving treatment at Mayo Clinic.

Rochester police say it happened in the 1800 block of 19th St. NW as an individual tried crossing the street and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle was a 26-year-old male from Mantorville. The crash remains under investigation.