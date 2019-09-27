Clear

Austin man in prison pleads guilty to another crime

Joshua Allen
Joshua Allen

Already serving time for aggravated robbery.

Posted: Sep 27, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man already serving one prison sentence is pleading guilty to another crime.

Joshua James Allen, 32 of Austin, entered a guilty plea Friday to 2nd degree sale of drugs. Authorities say he sold 28.066 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on May 18, 2018 in Austin. His sentencing is scheduled for December 12.

The drug sale happened about a month before Allen was involved in pistol whipping a man, stealing his television, then leading law enforcement on a chase that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour. He pleaded guilty to 1st degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle for those crimes in Freeborn County. Allen is currently serving a sentence of seven years and four months in prison for that.

