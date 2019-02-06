Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State Patrol: Austin man hurt when vehicle crashed into brick wall

Minnesota State Patrol

An Austin man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a brick wall Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb. 6, 2019 10:51 AM
Updated: Feb. 6, 2019 10:52 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a brick wall Wednesday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2001 Honda Accord was northbound on Highway 63 at mile post 35 at around 8 a.m. when the vehicle entered a ditch and hit the brick wall.
The driver, 53-year-old Joseph Weikum, of Austin, wasn’t hurt, but his passenger, 46-year-old Ralph Brownlow, was taken to St. Mary’s for non-life threatening injuries.
Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
20° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Overcast
16° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Charles City
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: °
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 11°
Ice and snow accumulations tonight and Thursday will cause hazardous travel.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Wintry Mix This Evening

Image

Folwell Elementary needs money for playground

Image

Hands-free driving bills advance through committee

Image

Tuesday's local sports highlights

Image

ER visits up due to slick walkways

Image

Prediction tool for kidney stones

Image

Surplus of road treatment materials

Image

Discrimination at RPS

Image

Questions still linger in Central Heights

Image

Tracking Our Next Round of Significant Snow

Community Events