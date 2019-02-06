State Patrol: Austin man hurt when vehicle crashed into brick wall

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hospitalized after a vehicle struck a brick wall Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a 2001 Honda Accord was northbound on Highway 63 at mile post 35 at around 8 a.m. when the vehicle entered a ditch and hit the brick wall.

The driver, 53-year-old Joseph Weikum, of Austin, wasn’t hurt, but his passenger, 46-year-old Ralph Brownlow, was taken to St. Mary’s for non-life threatening injuries.

Road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.