MCLEOD COUNTY, Minn. – An Austin man is hurt in a semi rollover Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7 am on Highway 15 in McLeod County. Robert Charles Cook, 68 of Austin, was driving a semi north when he went into the ditch and rolled near the intersection with 65th Street. Cook suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment.

The McLeod Sheriff’s Office, Brownton Fire Department, and Hutchinson Ambulance assisted with this accident.